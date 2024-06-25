Rumor: Jet Set Radio remake images leaked online

HQ

As you may remember from The Game Awards in December, Sega announced that they would be remaking several of their most classic game series, including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Jet Set Radio.

Since then we haven't really heard anything tangible, but now Insider Gamer reports that images from an upcoming Jet Set Radio have made their way online via a leaker. But... this is not a new game according to the leaker, rather a complete remake of the Dreamcast original.

The images are supposed to be from 2021, so the game may have changed in appearance to some extent since then. We can't help but notice that it does seem to have the charm of the original Jet Set Radio, and we think it looks very good. In other words, keep your fingers crossed that these as-yet unverified images in the X-post below are genuine.