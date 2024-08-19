Rumor: James Bond is coming to Fortnite

HQ

There hasn't been a new movie released in years and IO Interactive's upcoming title seems to be far oss, and at the moment we don't even know who will be taking on the role of the British agent with the license to kill. But... that doesn't seem to be stopping MGM and Epic from launching a new 007 collaboration.

According to X-account SamLeakss, a Bond team-up is in the works for Fortnite, with the agent's car Aston Martin DB5 revealed so far. As the account writes, it seems extremely unlikely that a 007 car would be brought to the game without some skins and the like, so hopefully we will also get James Bond himself (dare we hope for Sean Connery?) and maybe even a Bond villain?

For now, it's just a rumor, but we'll be back when we know more.