Rumor: It seems like we might get a Fallout: New Vegas Remastered after all

We recently reported that Bethesda says it is working on several Fallout projects. One of them is, of course, Fallout 5, but that is expected to be at least 5-10 years away (first, the never-ending project The Elder Scrolls VI has to be released, to put it mildly...), but after that, we can only speculate.

However, following the major Microsoft leak in connection with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there were rumors that Bethesda was working on remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - and the latter turned out to be true when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was launched earlier this year. This, of course, increases the chances for Fallout 3 Remastered as well.

But perhaps there is more than that in the making. When an X user shared a Fallout 3 rumor yesterday and lamented that Fallout: New Vegas would not be getting a remaster, Windows Central editor Jez Corden popped up and replied succinctly: "nv is coming too."

He didn't have anything more to say, but considering that he usually has a good grasp of what Microsoft and their studios are up to and has a solid track record for leaks, we might dare to be a little hopeful about a New Vegas remaster at least - or what do you think?