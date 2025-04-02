English
Cyberpunk 2077

Rumor: Is Cyberpunk 2077 heading for Switch 2?

An acknowledged insider claims that something Cyberpunk 2077 related is about to go down, suspiciously almost at the same time as Nintendo's event...

Today at 15:00 it's finally time for Nintendo to lift the lid on Switch 2 and show what the device is capable of, where we expect to see everything from performance and price to the premiere. And games of course.

Rumors include a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and an updated version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But perhaps we should also add Cyberpunk 2077? At the very least, the often rather accurate insider eXtas1s suggests that something Cyberpunk 2077-related is about to go down, and he rejects the idea that it's a Game Pass addition.

Of course, it could be a new expansion, the first information about the sequel, or something else entirely, but the timing is a bit suspicious, don't you think? Either way, we'll know in a few hours.

Cyberpunk 2077

