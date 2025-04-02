Rumor: Is Cyberpunk 2077 heading for Switch 2?

HQ

Today at 15:00 it's finally time for Nintendo to lift the lid on Switch 2 and show what the device is capable of, where we expect to see everything from performance and price to the premiere. And games of course.

Rumors include a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and an updated version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But perhaps we should also add Cyberpunk 2077? At the very least, the often rather accurate insider eXtas1s suggests that something Cyberpunk 2077-related is about to go down, and he rejects the idea that it's a Game Pass addition.

Of course, it could be a new expansion, the first information about the sequel, or something else entirely, but the timing is a bit suspicious, don't you think? Either way, we'll know in a few hours.