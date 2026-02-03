Rumor: Insider claims new Sonic series is in development

HQ

As we all know, Sonic the Hedgehog will turn 35 in 2026, and Sega has said several times that they will be celebrating this in a number of ways. This means we can reasonably expect merchandise, DLC for existing games, perhaps some re-releases of classics, and much more.

However, a new game is obviously what fans are hoping for most - and there have actually been rumors of an announcement in 2026. But perhaps there will be more than that, as movie leaker Daniel Richtman claims (thanks My Nintendo News) that an animated Sonic series is also in the works.

We don't know anything about this ourselves, but Richtman has proven to be decently reliable in the past, and Sonic series tend to be released every now and then, the most recent being the Netflix series Sonic Prime from 2022 (in addition, the spinoff series Knuckles was released on Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 2024). So it doesn't seem at all unlikely that this will turn out to be true, especially since Sonic is turning 35 after all.