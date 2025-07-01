Rumor: Indiana Jones Reboot in the works

HQ

After the monumental flop that was Dial of Destiny, the silence surrounding Indiana Jones and his future has been hard to ignore. At least until now. Rumor has it that Disney is cooking up plans for a full-on reboot of the franchise—this time without Harrison Ford.

Instead, a new actor will reportedly take on the iconic role, either as a fresh version of Dr. Jones or possibly as a completely new character. According to The DisInsider, Disney might unveil something during next year's D23 Expo, where a reboot could be officially announced.

That the franchise might get a new lease on life is hardly surprising—after all these years and films, there's a massive fanbase and a heavy dose of nostalgia to tap into. But the big question is: what direction will they take? Will it be a straight-up reboot with a new lead, a spin-off with a female protagonist, or a completely fresh take on the Indiana Jones universe?

Nothing's certain yet, but one thing's clear—Disney isn't about to let something as big as Indiana Jones just gather dust and rot away.

How do you feel about Indy's future? Does a reboot sound exciting to you?