Rumor: Indiana Jones is both first and third person

Just before Microsoft finalized the acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda early 2021, the latter revealed they are working on an Indiana Jones title. It is being handled by the Swedish studio Machine Games (mainly known for the Wolfenstein series), but that is pretty much everything we know.

There have been some speculations on whether this will be a first or third person adventure, where first person might make more sense considering Machine Games' other games (again, Wolfenstein). But it would be weird to play Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones without seeing him, and third person feels much more suitable when using a whip. So which one is it? It turns out the answer might be... both.

In the latest episode of the Xbox Era podcast, the insider Nick Baker says different part of the game will use different perspectives:

"Now I don't know if it is finalized or not, because the game I think is still quite a bit away, but from what I've been told, from what I've heard, it's going to be both. Not like Starfield where you get to pick, but there'll be specific - as far as I'm aware, there'll be specific sections. Some will be in third person, some will be in first person. I have no more detail than that."

While Baker definitely has been right a couple of times in the past, he loves his rumors and is far from always right. For now, take the information with a healthy dose of skepticism.