Rumor: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025

Machine Games plans to launch it's anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle during 2024. The game is being published by Bethesda Softworks and Xbox Game Studios. So this means that the game will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X/S. Or is it?

Rumory person and an insider called "Nate the Hate" has something to say on X. According to Nate, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be a timed exclusive on Xbox and PC. And what happens when a certain amount of time has passed? A game will be released on other platforms. In this case it is safe to assume that it means Playstation 5. Nate the Hate thinks that this Playstation release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will happen in the first half of 2025.

As Gamereactor reported back in February, there was a rumor about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to Playstation, but at the time Microsoft Gaming's big boss Phil Spencer denied that rumor. So perhaps the plans have now changed? We will have to wait and see.