Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hot Wheels Unleashed

Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is about to get a sequel

It will be called Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged and we can expect an announcement fairly soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hot Wheels Unleashed became a huge success when it was released two years ago with positive reviews and great sales number (it quickly became the biggest Milestone hit ever). As a result, we expected that a sequel would come sooner or later, and now things seems to be moving.

The pretty trustworthy (as far as leakers go) billbil-kun claims that Milestone is reportedly working on Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged, with an announcement expected fairly soon. He claims it's unclear if it will be available for older consoles, suggesting it might be exclusive to current-gen platforms.

The leak also mentions three editions of the game, including Deluxe and Ultimate editions with additional DLC packs, as well as pre-order bonuses. The announcement might coincide with the upcoming gaming showcases (Summer Games Fest on June 8 and Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 being the best bet).

Something to look forward to, perhaps?

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Thanks Dealabs

Related texts



Loading next content