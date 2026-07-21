Rumor: Horizon 3 is quite similar to its two predecessors

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Last week, a rumor surfaced from a prominent film insider claiming that Sony is working on an animated Horizon series. If that's true, Sony has at least five Horizon projects in development, three of which are games. One of those is Horizon 3, and perhaps Guerrilla has made more progress on it than some people realize.

David Jaffe, creator of the God of War series, recently appeared on game journalist Colin Moriarty's (an industry veteran) podcast on the Last Stand Media channel, where they discussed, among other things, the Horizon series. Both said they knew people who had gotten to play Horizon 3, and they shared their impressions. Jaffe said:

"Let's just say, you know, people have gotten their hands on it. It's incredibly well executed, but it's very been there, done that... It's just that we already have that thing. You know"

Moriarty also says he's heard from people who've tested Horizon 3, and seems to have essentially come to the same conclusion as Jaffe, that it's more of the same. That said, his sources still believe it's a solid product:

"A lot of people say like it's good, well done."

In short, it sounds like those of you who enjoyed the two predecessors, Horizon: Zero Dawn (and, of course, the remaster, Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered) and Horizon Forbidden West, will be satisfied with Horizon 3 as well. And if you want to return to this world but are hoping for something new, you also have the two upcoming multiplayer games, Horizon Steel Frontiers and Horizon Hunters Gathering - and then there's the upcoming Horizon movie as well.