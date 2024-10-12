Rumor: Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition launches on consoles and PC next year

HQ

An open world to explore, based on J.K. Rowling's magical universe, is something Harry Potter fans have long craved. This became evident when Hogwarts Legacy launched earlier last year, selling millions of copies.

A total of 24 million copies of the game have been sold, and Hogwarts Legacy continues to be incredibly popular, so much so that it managed to climb onto the list of the top ten best-selling games in the U.S. again this year.

So, a sequel is guaranteed, something Warner CEO Gunnar Wiedenfels commented on in a previous interview, highlighting it as one of the company's top priorities at the moment.

But according to rumors, we might be getting even more Hogwarts Legacy before that. A Definitive Edition is said to be in development, according to Insider Gaming, and will be sold as DLC for those who already own the game.

The definitive version of the game is rumored to include 10-15 hours of additional adventures, cost 30 USD, and offer new missions, activities, costumes, and much more. Needless to say, this has Harry Potter fans like us quite excited.

