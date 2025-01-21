Rumor: Here the first information on next Smash Bros

HQ

Switch 2 and the first game for the console were announced last week, with the latter being Mario Kart 9. But there will of course be more titles released for the platform, and now a rumor has surfaced regarding one of the titles Nintendo fans have been hoping for the most.

Specifically, it's about the next Smash Bros, with a leaker on 4chan claiming to have information. Normally, we'd say that the source is too weak for us to even bother writing about it, but the fact is that tons of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate information, including everything about the DLC characters, was leaked on 4chan by an anonymous user, so we can't completely dismiss it.

Rumor has it that all of the characters from Ultimate will remain this time around, even though series creator Masahiro Sakurai is said to have been against this. However, some characters are heavily reworked, such as Link now having Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom characteristics, while Samus got the dash from Metroid Dead, Ryu & Ken are more reminiscent of the Street Fighter 6 incarnations and Donkey Kong resembles the movie version (just like in Mario Kart 9).

Several new characters are also said to be on the way, not least Waluigi, Toon Zelda, Noah & Mio (Xenoblade Chronicles), Armorouge & Ceruledge (Pokémon Scarlet/Violet), Sol Badguy (Guilty Gear) and Crash Bandicoot, while Paper Mario will be a DLC addition for anyone who pre-orders.

There will reportedly be slightly fewer arenas this time around, however, which is a decision made in order to focus resources elsewhere.

We remain healthily skeptical of this information, not least because of the unknown sender, but it's not something that sounds outright unrealistic and given that 4chan leaked so much accurate information about Ultimate, we can't write it off completely.

Whether it's true or not, does it sound good to you?

Thanks ComicBook.com