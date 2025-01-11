Rumor: Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Flight Simulator to release on PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 this year

HQ

According to rumors from a trusty insider, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator could launch on PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 in 2025. This was mentioned by NateDrake on his podcast, where he said:

"Games that I have heard will be released multi-platform in 2025 beyond the obvious include Flight Simulator... and Halo: The Master Chief Collection."

He predicts that all Microsoft games released in 2025 will eventually become available on both PlayStation 5 and Switch 2, but that some older titles, like the ones mentioned, will also make their way over.

"Microsoft is just gonna fully embrace that third-party push. I'd say any game coming out this year from Microsoft will at some point find its way to PS5 and/or Switch 2. It's just gonna be a question of when."

There has been prior speculation about the Halo series coming to PlayStation, and as the saying goes, "where there's smoke, there's fire." At this point, the question isn't if but when Microsoft will take action and fully "make everything Xbox."

What do you think about Microsoft's push to bring "Xbox" to every platform?