English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Rumor: Halo might be released for PS5, but not Gears of War

Microsoft is supposedly considering releasing the very first Halo for PlayStation, but has not abandoned the idea of exclusives.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After Halo Infinite failed to be the long-awaited return of Master Chief in an adventure of his own, many have wondered what the next step will be for 343 Industries. There have been rumors of a proper sequel and a battle royale title, but perhaps they have something completely different in mind.

According to The Verge journalist Tom Warren, 343 Industries is working on a remaster of Halo: Combat Evolved, the very first game in the series, and is considering releasing it for PlayStation 5.

These rumors prompted a senior designer at Microsoft, who calls herself Delilah HD, to comment: "Don't believe everything you read... Stop falling for the grift and engagement bait."

Whether that's a general piece of advice or specifically means the information is inaccurate is unclear.

According to the same The Verge article, Microsoft also has a bunch of titles lined up that Warren says won't be coming to Sony's console, among which he specifically mentions Fable, South of Midnight, and Gears 6.

Would you be interested in Halo: Combat Evolved for PlayStation?

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Related texts

0
Halo: Combat Evolved AnniversaryScore

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

All-time classic Halo: Combat Evolved is back on Xbox this winter in the form of the revamped Halo: Anniversary. 343 Industries has come out fighting and proved that, so far at least, it knows how to handle Halo.

0
A Decade of Halo: Frank O'Connor Interview

A Decade of Halo: Frank O'Connor Interview
ARTICLE. Written by Kimmo Pukkila

In the second part of our Halo celebration, we talk with Frank O'Connor, the franchise director who'll be charting the course of the series with studio 343 Industries.

0
Perfect Circle: A Decade of Halo, Part 1

Perfect Circle: A Decade of Halo, Part 1
ARTICLE. Written by Mike Holmes

In the first part of our celebration of Halo's ten year anniversary, we look at the moments that defined it as one of the most influential game franchises.



Loading next content