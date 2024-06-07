Rumor: Halo might be released for PS5, but not Gears of War

HQ

After Halo Infinite failed to be the long-awaited return of Master Chief in an adventure of his own, many have wondered what the next step will be for 343 Industries. There have been rumors of a proper sequel and a battle royale title, but perhaps they have something completely different in mind.

According to The Verge journalist Tom Warren, 343 Industries is working on a remaster of Halo: Combat Evolved, the very first game in the series, and is considering releasing it for PlayStation 5.

These rumors prompted a senior designer at Microsoft, who calls herself Delilah HD, to comment: "Don't believe everything you read... Stop falling for the grift and engagement bait."

Whether that's a general piece of advice or specifically means the information is inaccurate is unclear.

According to the same The Verge article, Microsoft also has a bunch of titles lined up that Warren says won't be coming to Sony's console, among which he specifically mentions Fable, South of Midnight, and Gears 6.

Would you be interested in Halo: Combat Evolved for PlayStation?