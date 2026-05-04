Rumor: Halo 2 and Halo 3 are getting the Unreal Engine 5 remake treatment

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There were widespread rumors that Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) was developing a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved following the announcement of the studio's name change and its transition from its proprietary technology to Unreal Engine 5. They didn't do much to dispel the rumors, and instead released a series of "concept art" images that all appeared to be from an updated Combat Evolved.

Last year, this was confirmed, and Halo: Campaign Evolved was announced, a complete Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original Halo, but without the multiplayer component. Now, one of the industry's most knowledgeable Halo insiders, Rebs Gaming, reports that this won't be the last remake we have to look forward to. Via his YouTube channel, he reveals that both Halo 2 and Halo 3 will receive the same treatment.

Both are in the early stages of development, he says, and are being developed in parallel with Campaign Evolved. They are also set in stone and will be released even if Halo: Campaign Evolved doesn't become a blockbuster. Ultimately, this will be a sort of remake trilogy of the games that introduced us to Master Chief and made us fall in love with the ring worlds.

For now though, this is just a rumor, and Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to release later this year on PC, PlayStation 5 (unless Microsoft changes its mind), and Xbox Series S/X.