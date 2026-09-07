Rumor: Guerrilla is making a Killzone remaster/remake with external studio

We recently reported that Guerrilla Games had decided to reboot its upcoming live-service game, Horizon Hunters Gathering (though the other live-service game, Horizon Steel Frontiers, is not affected) and simply start development over from scratch.

There has been massive criticism of Sony spending resources this way, developing games that cost billions and then simply canceling them, and now Mp1st reports that Sony and Guerrilla may have taken this to heart. They write that their sources say Guerrilla has consequently decided to fast-track a remake of Killzone.

The plan was for it to be the studio's next game after Horizon Hunters Gathering, but they've now changed their minds and are working on it with an external studio. Bluepoint would have been the obvious choice, but as we know, they've been shut down, and according to the same source, it's instead Outriders developer People Can Fly that has been given the honor.

It's unclear which Killzone title this refers to, but it's likely the first game from 2004.