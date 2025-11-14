Rumor: Guerrilla Games are working on another Horizon adventure

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on Sony and NCsoft's plans to release an online role-playing game based on the Horizon universe, called Horizon Steel Frontiers. Some common reactions were that it was very impressive, while others said they would have preferred a single-player game. Still others felt that it was already an overused series after five releases between 2022 and 2024, and some were surprised that Sony's series would not be coming to PlayStation.

Regardless of which camp you identify with most, a very credible source now says that there is even more Horizon in the pipeline. We are talking about Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who via Bluesky has now revealed that Guerrilla itself is also working on a new Horizon title that has nothing to do with Horizon Steel Frontiers.

This is apparently also a multiplayer game, but it is not known when we will get to see it. Schreier is one of the most reliable voices we have in the industry, so it is highly likely that he knows what he is talking about, even if nothing has been officially confirmed.

Thus, there is a possibility that we can look forward to the launch of two multiplayer Horizon games next year, provided that Guerrilla has made sufficient progress on its project, although it is more likely that it will arrive in 2027 or on to the next PlayStation console.

