Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto VI

Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI is 35-40 hours long

Despite the fact that it's been ten years since the last game in the series was released, it still looks like we should expect a similar length as previous installations...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've waited pretty much an eternity for Grand Theft Auto VI, as Grand Theft Auto V was released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. And it's still quite a while until it premieres, which will happen at a yet to be revealed point during 2025.

Does this mean we're in for the by far biggest adventure in the franchise yet? Not necessarily, as the insider LegacyKillaHD says on X we should expect something in line with 35-40 hours. He has gotten things right before regarding Grand Theft Auto, although it's still far from any confirmation. This would still be a pretty massive game and roughly in line with GTA V (somewhat less than Red Dead Redemption 2 though), but not as big as we know many people have hoped for.

While this only is a rumor for the moment, we'd still like to ask you if 35-40 hours is something you would be satisfied with?

Grand Theft Auto VI

Related texts



Loading next content