Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI is 35-40 hours long

We've waited pretty much an eternity for Grand Theft Auto VI, as Grand Theft Auto V was released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. And it's still quite a while until it premieres, which will happen at a yet to be revealed point during 2025.

Does this mean we're in for the by far biggest adventure in the franchise yet? Not necessarily, as the insider LegacyKillaHD says on X we should expect something in line with 35-40 hours. He has gotten things right before regarding Grand Theft Auto, although it's still far from any confirmation. This would still be a pretty massive game and roughly in line with GTA V (somewhat less than Red Dead Redemption 2 though), but not as big as we know many people have hoped for.

While this only is a rumor for the moment, we'd still like to ask you if 35-40 hours is something you would be satisfied with?