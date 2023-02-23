Rumor: Gears of War veteran back to work on the franchise

Joshua Ortega isn't a name as household as Cliff Bleszinski, but he still played a crucial part in making Gears of War the juggernaut it is today. He wrote the story for Gears of War 2, co-created both story and narrative level design for Gears of War 3, and also wrote comic books based on the franchise.

And now it seems like he is back working with Gears of War again. All of a sudden, Ortega re-tweeted an old post about his Gears of War resume while adding: "Once again it's on!". While it seems obvious what he means, it's not an official confirmation, and when a fan asked him if he is "back with Gears?", Ortega responded "Hmm... ⚡️⚡️⚡️" - which means he didn't deny it.

It was recently rumored that Gears 6 has been pushed forward after a cancelled project at The Coalition, and a reasonable guess is that one of the most important writes of the original trilogy is back to continue the story about the ruthless war on Sera.