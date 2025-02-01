Rumor: Gears of War Remastered Collection to launch simultaneously on Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC

HQ

According to rumors that we have been reporting on for several months, a number of other previously Xbox and PC-exclusive games are also making their way to Sony's platform. The latest in this lineup is Gears of War Remastered Collection, and while the game has yet to be officially announced, multiple sources report that it will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Although no official release date has been confirmed, speculation suggests that an announcement could happen this year, especially with the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day. If this turns out to be true, it would mean that all of Xbox's crown jewels could very well become available on PlayStation within the same year—assuming the rumors about Master Chief Collection also hold up.

What do you think? How likely is it that all these titles will arrive on PlayStation 5 this year?