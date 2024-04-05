Rumor: Gears 6 is incredibly good looking and will be shown this year

It's been a full five years since Gears 5 was released and no new Gear of War has yet been announced, although we know from job listings that work is currently underway on a sixth installment. But when will it be shown?

According to trusted journalist Jeff Grubb, we won't have to wait long. In the Kinda Funny Xcast, he explains that we will probably see it in the summer, which we assume means during the June Xbox Showcase that Microsoft has already confirmed. Shortly after this, The Verge editor Tom Warren announced via X that the information is "correct", and another well-known insider called NateTheHate added: "I'd be very surprised if 2024 came and went without a mention or look at Gears 6".

And apparently, the game will be something of a graphical tour de force. NateTheHate continued that the game "will be that "this is what next-gen is about" moment", on the same premise that the first Gears of War defined the Xbox 360/PS3 generation graphically:

"Very few games have delivered that "next-gen" moment this gen, as we had an exceptionally long cross-gen period. Much like Gears 1 was the moment on Xbox 360, so should Gears 6 be for Xbox Series."

This prompted another well-known and usually reliable insider to weigh in, namely Shinobi602, who wrote: "Wait until you see Gears. People aren't ready lol."

In short, it looks like we could see Gears 6 in as little as two months, and that graphically it will literally make us fall out of our chairs. And we're definitely looking forward to that. It's not unreasonable, considering that the Gears of War studio The Coalition has previously confirmed that they're working with Unreal Engine 5 and, as we all know, they made the unbelievably impressive The Matrix Awakens just over two years ago.

Let's hope that all these journalists and insiders are right, if so, we have a really exciting Xbox summer to look forward to.