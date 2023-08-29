Rumor: Gears 6 is further along in development than anticipated

Gears 5 was released back in 2019 and there is still no trace of Gears 6. Besides most rumors and insiders pointing towards it being in development, we haven't really heard anything at all.

But if the insider Nick Baker from XboxEra is to be believed, this might be about to change. In the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, he says the game is further along in development than most people think. Baker also explained that it will be more open than Gears 5, which already had some pretty impressive worlds to move around in.

While Baker definitely tend get things right, he doesn't have a rock solid track record for rumors, so we'd take this with a healthy amount of salt until officially confirmed. But let's keep our fingers crossed, a new Gears of War game set in a more open world does sound interesting, doesn't it?

Thanks GamingBolt