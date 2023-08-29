Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumor: Gears 6 is further along in development than anticipated

And it will be more open than previous installations in the series.

Gears 5 was released back in 2019 and there is still no trace of Gears 6. Besides most rumors and insiders pointing towards it being in development, we haven't really heard anything at all.

But if the insider Nick Baker from XboxEra is to be believed, this might be about to change. In the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, he says the game is further along in development than most people think. Baker also explained that it will be more open than Gears 5, which already had some pretty impressive worlds to move around in.

While Baker definitely tend get things right, he doesn't have a rock solid track record for rumors, so we'd take this with a healthy amount of salt until officially confirmed. But let's keep our fingers crossed, a new Gears of War game set in a more open world does sound interesting, doesn't it?

Thanks GamingBolt

