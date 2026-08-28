Rumor: Forza Horizon 6 won't be released for PlayStation 5 this year

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Perhaps the most graphically impressive game of the year, and definitely the most impressive (and most popular) racing game of the year, is of course Forza Horizon 6, which was released in May and lets us zoom around a vast and vibrant Japan on four digital wheels. It's out now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, but it's also coming to PlayStation 5.

Previously, it was said to be coming later in 2026, but on Thursday, Xbox personality Colt Eastwood posted on X that "Playground Games is quietly delaying the post of Forza Horizon 6 to 2027." Eastwood, however, hasn't always been a reliable source for leaks in the past, but he quickly received backing from someone with a significantly better track record: The Verge editor Tom Warren, who wrote: "I'm not expecting to see Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in 2026."

This naturally disappointed some people, but he later clarified that "it's definitely still releasing," so it's coming in due time. Additionally, someone asked about Warren's sources, prompting him to reply: "I don't just make stuff up."

In short, it seems that Microsoft will treat Forza Horizon 6 as a sort of time-exclusive, which could possibly be an indication of how they'll proceed in the future.