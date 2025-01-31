Rumour: Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Switch 2

HQ

On Thursday evening, it was confirmed that the roads in Mexico will be very busy in the near future, as Forza Horizon 5 is being released on PlayStation 5. This means that many more players will have the opportunity to enjoy Playground Games' racing sensation.

But it seems that Microsoft might have one more surprise for racing-hungry gamers. According to the often very accurate insider eXtas1s, Forza Horizon 5 is also on its way to Switch 2. But as Nintendo's console lacks a release date, Xbox Game Studios might want to hang on to that announcement for a while longer - assuming the rumour is true.