Rumor: Fortnite is getting a Splinter Cell collaboration

Many of us are of course wondering when Ubisoft is going to show off their upcoming remake of Splinter Cell. Unfortunately, we don't have an answer to that, but maybe this news piece could be a sign that it's not too far away - assuming it turns out to be correct.

Insider Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker writes that his sources say that a Splinter Cell collaboration is on its way to Fortnite. While there are plenty of Fortnite collaborations with all kinds of brands, it's common for companies to showcase their famous characters in conjunction with a current product.

In the case of Splinter Cell, however, there is no such thing, as the movie has been canceled and the remake hasn't been shown at all - which could indicate that Sam Fisher will appear in Fortnite when the game is revealed. However, Baker writes that the information is not based on data mining, so do not expect this to necessarily happen in the near future. It's also worth mentioning that Baker is unfortunately not completely watertight in his reports.