It's been nearly a thousand days since Master Chief got to "finish the fight" in Fortnite, but now he's apparently ready for a comeback. The very reliable Fortnite insider Hypex writes via social media that Master Chief will appear in the Item Shop on December 23.

Although it's not an official confirmation, it's extremely rare for the account to be wrong about revelations like these. So, if you missed Master Chief last time around, now's your chance, just in time for Christmas.