Rumor: Ford and Xiaomi are set to collaborate on EV's in near future

Ford has been struggling in China, and Chinese EV manufacturers like Xiaomi have yet to arrive on American markets. This particular double-struggle could be solved by a large-scale partnership, and according to one report, that's exactly what Xiaomi and Ford are working on.

This would be a historic deal, should this be confirmed, and the report comes from Financial Times, that claims this will be a joint venture, where Xiaomi can manufacture their EV models on Ford plants in the US, thereby sidestepping tarifs and regulations.

Financial Times is not known to miss, however representatives from both Ford and Xiaomi have denied any truth to it, calling the reporting "completely false".

It would be odd for there to be zero truth to it, after all, but its unclear whether these talks are ongoing or active. It does coincide with Xiaomi bringing their very anticipated sedan SU7 to Europe in 2027.