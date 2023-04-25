Rumor: Finn will appear in the Star Wars movie about Rey Skywalker

HQ

During Star Wars Celebration earlier this month, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley is making a comeback as Rey Skywalker in a new Star Wars movie set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. It's highly likely that other characters we are already familiar with will show up as well, and it is now reported that John Boyega may reprise his role as FN-2187, better known as Finn.

During an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, John Rocha says that he has heard from multiple sources that John Boyega will return:

"I'll tell you this. I'll break this for myself. According to some sources I know, different sources, have reached out to me because of this show. And they have said to me, that according to them and what they're hearing, is that John Boyega will be coming back for this movie."

When a fan on social media asked Boyega if he was interested in doing more Star Wars, the response was; "Lol, no thank you. I've moved on."

Of course, the report above could just be idle gossip. But the fact that there are negotiations, discussions and hopes to reunite the most beloved characters seems very probable.

What do you think? Will we see Finn again?