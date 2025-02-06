English
Final Fantasy XVI

Rumor: Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Remake is coming to Xbox this year

Final Fantasy VII: Remake is also heading to Switch 2, but Final Fantasy XVI is not, according to an insider.

Square Enix representatives have openly hinted several times that they will try to release all their games on as many formats as possible in the future, specifically mentioning that they would like to focus more on Xbox.

It has been widely rumored that both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy would be heading to Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, and now the often quite accurate insider NateTheHate tells us what his sources say.

He claims that Final Fantasy XVI will be announced and released for Xbox pretty soon, probably already in the spring. However, it won't be coming to Switch 2, where Square Enix has chosen to focus on the Remake trilogy instead. According to NateTheHate's information, Final Fantasy VII: Remake will come to Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X later this year, followed by Rebirth in 2026.

Final Fantasy XVI

