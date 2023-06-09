Rumor: Final Fantasy X remake reportedly on track for 2026 release

HQ

It's inevitable to get carried away with excitement these days with so many summer video game events that bring loads of announcements and a few leaks. The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer wrapped up the end of Summer Game Fest Live, and many of us are already counting down the hours until the 22nd, when Final Fantasy XVI hits stores, ready to show us a new world on our PlayStation 5.

However, some are already looking beyond the immediate, and well-known insider Im a Hero Too has revealed on the ResetEra forums that a remake of Final Fantasy X is in development, with a release window planned for the original installment's 25th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

Obviously, this is just a rumour for now (and will remain so for quite some time), but it's great to think that another of the Final Fantasy series' most beloved installments by fans could be getting a revision to match.

Would you like to see a Final Fantasy X Remake?