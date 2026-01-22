Rumor: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches this year for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

The long-awaited release date for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X has finally arrived, and we are very impressed with this version. This edition also includes the Yuffie expansion and some other goodies, as well as an extra game mode (also available on PC and PlayStation 5) that allows enthusiastic amateurs to get through the adventure and experience the story.

This means that those who own one of these consoles will have their hands full for a while, but the question must still be asked: when will the sequel, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, be released for those platforms? We don't have an answer, but the often well-regarded insider NateTheHate states that this game will also be launched in 2026.

As for whether they will be available at the same time, we don't know. One might suspect that the Switch 2 version will require more work, but on the other hand, its performance is not too far off from the Xbox Series S, so hopefully there won't be any extra waiting.

For now, this is of course just a rumor, but NateTheHate is frequently quoted in news contexts and has proven countless times that he has a good grasp of the industry - so let's hope he's right.