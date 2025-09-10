Rumor: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches next year for Switch 2 and Xbox

HQ

When Square Enix announced a year ago that they were done with console exclusives and wanted to focus on multi-format releases going forward, rumors began to swirl that both Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Final Fantasy XVI would be coming to Xbox. And indeed they were, and one of the earliest and most reliable leaks about this came from NateTheHate.

Now he's at it again, this time on Reddit (thanks Pure Xbox), and he's talking about the Final Fantasy VII: Remake sequel, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth:

"Rebirth is coming to Switch 2 and Xbox in 2026. So... you'll get your answer as to how it runs on Switch 2 next year. With some well utilized DLSS, SqEx can deliver Rebirth on SW2."

We still don't have any dates, but during Gamescom it was reported that Square Enix has done a very good job with the Switch 2 version of Remake, so hopefully they will be able to continue in the same vein. Since part three is not expected to be out for another year, there is hope that it will be released for all formats at the same time.