Rumor: Far Cry 7 set in New England with a focus on family drama

Many of us are curiously wondering where the next Far Cry will take place, and based on new leaks, it seems that New England will be the setting for the next chapter. The game is also said to focus on a power struggle within the wealthy Bennet family. The antagonist is described as a conspiracy theorist named Ian. Other names that have been mentioned include Layla, Brie, Krista, Hendry, Dax, and Christian, all according to a now-removed casting call for Far Cry 7.

Geographically, New England would fit well within the franchise's framework, offering diverse terrain where urban and rural areas mix with hills, mountains, and coastlines. Furthermore, Far Cry 7 is reportedly aiming for a 2026 release.

What do you think about this? Or are you fed up with Far Cry?