Rumor: Far Cry 7 launches 2025 and revolves around wealthy hostages

One of the first big rumors of 2023 was that Ubisoft was working on Far Cry 7 and another game in the series. Now Insider Gaming offers plenty of details on the former.

Far Cry 7 was previously said to take place on a tropical island called Kimsan somewhere in the Yellow Sea, next to Korea - something that allegedly is false according to Insider Gaming. The story will however be about a wealthy family that has been kidnapped by an organization known as Sons of Truth. You are being tasked with saving all family members, and you can help them in any order you like. Unfortunately, you don't have an infinite amount of time, as this needs to be done within 72 in-game hours, which is equivalent of 24 real hours.

You will be able to pause the timer, but we don't know what will happen if you don't make it, or just rescues a few family members. There is a new interrogation system added to the game as well, so you'll be able to get the needed information on everybody's whereabouts.

Far Cry 7 will be released fall 2025. According to a fairly trustworthy Brazilian insider on X, it will also launch for Switch 2 together will all the other formats, so it seems like everybody will be able to join the fun of rescuing people from bad guys.

As all this is unconfirmed rumors, take it with more than a couple grains of salt - but as far as rumors go, Insider Gaming is one of the better sources.