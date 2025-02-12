Rumor: Expect to see Senua's Saga: Hellblade II announced for PlayStation 5 later today

HQ

Tonight at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET, Sony is holding a dedicated PlayStation event where we'll be able to check out a whole host of exciting projects over the course of 40 minutes. Now, perhaps one of the titles we can expect has been revealed by Windows Central editor Jez Corden.

He writes via social media that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is one of the titles that might be shown off late tonight, adding that it's "not if, "when!" and when is pretty soon from what ive been hearing".

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was first released exclusively for PlayStation 4 but came to Xbox consoles a little over six months later, just a few months before Microsoft bought developer Ninja Theory. This suggests that there are plenty of PlayStation fans who would love to finish Senua's saga.

The sequel received consistently high scores, particularly on the technical side, but the consensus seemed to be that it still didn't quite live up to the original. You can read our review of it at this link.