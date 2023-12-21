Rumor: Expect annual Call of Duty titles until at least 2027

HQ

There has been rumors and reports for quite some time claiming that Activision Blizzard has reconsidered the strategy with annual Call of Duty titles, and that 2023 was going to be the first year without a main game.

For a long time it actually looked like this might happen, until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was announced (at an unusually late time of the year). Suspiciously enough, there was with a lot of things indicating that it actually started off as DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II instead of being a stand-alone title. Now it seems like next year will get a new game as well, and this being a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

One person curious about the future of the franchise decided to ask the journalist and insider Tom Henderson if there is any truth to the rumors of Activision Blizzard moving away from annual Call of Duty. Henderson replied: "Annual CoDs are in the pipeline until 2027".

He also adds that he doubts Microsoft is interested in releasing less titles in the franchise considering what they paid for Activision Blizzard, which probably means that the concept of yearly installations in this series is something we should continue to expect for a very long time.