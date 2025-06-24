Rumor: Expect a Nintendo Direct in July

HQ

We're obviously very happy with Switch 2 and play a lot on our units, but it's basically just Mario Kart World. Sure, Donkey Kong Bananza is coming in a month or so, but beyond that, what else is Nintendo up to?

Maybe we'll get the answer to that next month. Wood Hawker from BeatEmUps reports (thanks Insider Gaming) that we can look forward to a Nintendo Direct in July where we can look forward to announcements of Metaphor: ReFantazio, Death Stranding: Director's Cut and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There will also be new classics, not least the Gamecube title Pokémon Colosseum.

We are probably mainly keeping our fingers crossed to learn more about Nintendo's own titles, not least a new Animal Crossing, Smash Bros and perhaps something completely new. We will return when we have found out more about this alleged Nintendo Direct.