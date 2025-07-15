Rumor: Expect a Nintendo Direct after Donkey Kong Bananza has been released

HQ

There have been plenty of rumors that Nintendo will be running a Direct event this month, but now we're halfway through and so far we haven't heard anything about it. Now, however, the often reliable insider and leaker NateTheHate says that it's still on for July, but only after Donkey Kong Bananza has been launched.

It releases on July 17, and thus there's barely two weeks left for this alleged Nintendo Direct before it's officially August. What we'll see at that time is anybody's guess, but Metroid Prime 4: Beyond seems like a reasonable assumption, and maybe it's time to tell us more about the future of Mario Kart World?