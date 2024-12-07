Rumor: Expect a "a VERY big Game Awards next week"

HQ

This Friday (December 13), as you probably know, it's time for The Game Awards. It's become the gaming world's unofficial equivalent of the Oscars in terms of attention, and as viewership has grown each year, so too have publishers lined up to show off upcoming hardware, games and more.

2024 seems to be no exception, but while it's always best to keep expectations in check to avoid disappointment - two well-known figures in the gaming industry are now urging us to do the exact opposite.

One is VGC editor Andy Robinson, who has repeatedly shown himself to have deep connections in the industry. He now writes via Bluesky:

"Expecting a VERY big Game Awards next week. Fire up the hype train."

When a follower still wants to verify and asks if this is a guess on his part, he replies: "Definitely not a guess". This prompted the editor of The Verge, Tom Warren, to get involved and he retweeted the former post and added the comment: "same".

To sum up, it seems that we can look forward to something akin to a serious contender for the most spectacular show of the year, because these gentlemen aren't usually this blunt because they know it damages their brand if they're wrong. Plus, it's the tenth anniversary of The Game Awards, so producer (and host) Geoff Keighley might want to go the extra mile.

So... let's speculate freely then. What are they referring to? Resident Evil 9? Naughty Dog's new game (Neil Druckmann shared a cryptic response)? Wolverine? The Elder Scrolls VI? A portable Xbox? New Banjo-Kazooie? Bioshock 3? Persona 6? Grand Theft Auto VI? Or is it finally time for Switch 2?