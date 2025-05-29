Rumor: Everwild will be shown during the Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

At 7 p.m. on June 8, it's finally time for the Xbox Games Showcase, which is essentially the press conference Microsoft used to hold in conjunction with E3. In recent years, they have invested heavily in the event, offering many exciting announcements and giving Game Pass subscribers value for their money.

This year will be a little different, as it will be the first time we see both Nintendo and Sony logos appearing among all the announcements. So what can we expect to see?

This is of course a secret, but if we are to believe Windows Central editor Jez Corden - who has repeatedly proven to have a firm grasp on what Microsoft is up to - it is finally time to see the upcoming game from the renowned British developer Rare. We are, of course, talking about Everwild, which was announced in 2019. It was shown in two trailers, but quickly disappeared from the radar as staff changes were made and reports of development problems emerged.

Last year, there were some signs of life, not least from Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer, who visited Rare and got to play Everwild, a clear sign that it wasn't canceled and had actually gotten far enough along to be playable. In addition, Rare's annual Christmas card for 2024 featured an Everwild motif, leading many to believe that the game would be fully unveiled in 2025.

Corden writes in an article about the event:

"[...] my most recent inquiries suggested that the game is now on track, and has strong confidence from Microsoft's producers. We could potentially see Everwild at this show."

Another game that may appear is State of Decay 3, and Corden explains that his sources say it will be released in 2026, which could mean it's time to start the hype:

"From what I've heard, State of Decay 3 could be launching as soon as 2026, so maybe now is the time to offer fans a deeper look at what could be one of Microsoft's biggest games of next year."

As usual, we will be covering everything that happens during both Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase, so be sure to visit us frequently at the end of next week, because in addition to these events, we also have the launch of Switch 2 to look forward to with all that it entails.