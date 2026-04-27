Rumour: EA Sports UFC 6 will be announced this week

It's been three years since we last got to enjoy MMA with EA in EA Sports UFC 5. It's been widely assumed that more games would follow, and now we might have more information on this.

The usually very reliable Dealabs reports that EA Sports UFC 6 will be announced this week, and that we can look forward to a release as early as July 19 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Apparently, a PC version is also planned this time, but it will be released later.

No gameplay details are known yet, but the price tag is reportedly set at €79.99 (meaning probably £69.99 in the UK) and with that said, all we can do is wait. If the rumours are true or not will be revealed in the coming days.