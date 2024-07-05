English
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Rumor: Deadpool is visiting Call of Duty

But there is no indication of Wolvie just yet.

One of the most common sources of leaks nowadays are so-called data miners who rummage through game code in search of news about what is planned for the title in question. This way, many upcoming collaborations (among other things) are revealed, and now this seems to have happened again.

Data miner Krafft has found video evidence that clearly shows there are Deadpool animations in Call of Duty. Anyone who has seen Ryan Reynolds' movies will immediately recognize themselves, check out for yourself at this link.

Given that Deadpool & Wolverine premieres later this month and how popular cameos are, it would almost be more surprising if Deadpool hadn't appeared in a live service game, right?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

