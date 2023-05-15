Rumor: David Corenswet will play the lead role in Superman Legacy

The speculations continues about who will inherit the mantle and tights now that Henry Cavill is no longer in the running for the role as Superman.
According to a scoop from The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet is currently the top candidate among the actors that James Gunn has his eyes on. Barely 30 years old and with a jawbone that makes it look like he eats barbed wire for breakfast, Corenswet is definitely a credible candidate. In fact, the similarities with Cavill are striking. When it comes to Superman's arch nemesis Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult seems to be all but confirmed and there are many indications that Gunn is writing the script with him in mind as the villain.
Do you think Corenswet would fit the role of the next Superman?