Rumor: Dave the Diver is getting a surprise Game Pass release this month

HQ

The other day we were able to report on the games coming to Game Pass in the second half of July. The standard of included titles was exceptional, but as many noted, they were fewer than usual. However, Microsoft wrote a bit cryptically that "let's stay in touch, we have another update for you soon", which many interpreted as meaning that it is now time to add Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to the subscription service.

And that might just be the case, but it looks like it could have company. According to the rather reliable leaker eXtas1s, the indie hit Dave the Diver is finally being released for Xbox - and will be included with Game Pass right of the bat.

As usual, this is not a confirmation, but the source is good and given that there are only 13 days left of July, the information will be verified soon whether it is real or not.