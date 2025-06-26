Rumor: Dakota Johnson is getting ready to join Star Wars

HQ

After the huge success of Andor: Season 2, Disney seems to have been getting a new appetite for Star Wars and has recently been talking about several upcoming projects. Now the often very knowledgeable movie insider Daniel Richtman (via GeekTyrant) reports that a famous actress seems to have been attached to one of them.

More specifically, it's Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), who recently worked on another Disney-owned project, namely Marvel's uber-farce Madame Web. There are so many shows and movies in the works right now that it's hard to say which one it is, but we do know that Daisy Ridley will be returning as Rey Skywalker in new films, and since these are likely to be bigger and grander, we may be more likely to see Johnson in them.