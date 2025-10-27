Rumor: Crash Bandicoot animated series in the works at Netflix

HQ

According to recent rumors, there are some strong indications that Crash - our favorite marsupial - may be heading to Netflix. Solid reports are pointing at an ongoing collaboration between the streaming giant and WildBrain, the guys who also brought us Sonic Prime. Who've yet again been tasked with bringing another video game character to life - with Crash Bandicoot.

Netflix is yet to confirm the project but given their proven record WildBrain could very well be the perfect home for Crash. After all, his world and many friends are a perfect fit for the format and with Sonic Prime the studio have shown their ability to handle iconic video game characters with both respect and style. For all of us who grew up with the crazy marsupial in some form, this could very well be something to look forward to.

What do you think, could an animated Crash series be fun?