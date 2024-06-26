Rumor: Conan, Ghostface, T-1000 and more coming to Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Earlier this month Homelander was released as a guest character for Mortal Kombat 1, leaving only Takeda Takahashi in the first Kombat Pack DLC. But... there is of course more to come - and now we seem to know which ones.

A data miner who calls himself Interloko has found evidence that he believes is 100% certain indicating that Conan the Barbarian, Cyrax, Ghostface, Noob Saibot, Sektor and T-1000 are on their way to the game. In addition to this, there will also be at least five new announcers, two new courses and obviously more Kameo fighters.

As early as last September, another data miner found evidence that most of these now-revealed characters were on their way to Mortal Kombat 1, suggesting that the information might actually be true. And considering what a great bunch this is, we're certainly keeping our fingers crossed.

Assuming that these six fighters are actually going to appear in Mortal Kombat 1, we wonder which of them you like the most?