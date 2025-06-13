Rumor: Castlevania is still scheduled for a revival

HQ

Recently, it was rumored that Konami is in the process of reviving the Castlevania series. But after Konami had a big event last night (where they focused on Metal Gear and Silent Hill) without showing it off, many people started to get pessimistic.

One of them contacted the usually very knowledgeable VGC editor Andy Robinson on X and asked if this new Castlevnia is still in the pipeline. He replied succinctly: "Still coming AFAIK".

Definitely not a confirmation by any means, but still hopeful as that's as good as an unofficial source can get.