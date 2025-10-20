Rumor: Capcom has been working on a Resident Evil Zero remake for years

HQ

Most people probably expect Capcom to be working on more Resident Evil remakes. The latest, Resident Evil 4, was released in 2023, so it's reasonable to expect a new game fairly soon. Perhaps not next year, as Resident Evil Requiem is due for release then, but 2027 seems very likely. But which one will it be?

The hottest candidates are Resident Evil 0, fan favorite Resident Evil Code: Veronica, and Resident Evil 5 - all of which have been rumored at various times. But now we seem to have the answer. Mp1st claims to have credible sources saying that both Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil Code: Veronica are on the way, with the latter to be released first, followed by the former the year after.

Part 0 has supposedly already been in development for a couple of years under the working title Chamber. The title of the project hints that voice actor Jon McLaren (Starlord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) will be involved, as his resume specifies that he is participating in the upcoming AAA game "Project Chamber" .

The article at Mp1st also contains some spoilers about the story with things that were not included in the original adventure, so read it at your own risk.

Assuming the information is correct, do you think remakes of both Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil Code: Veronica sound good, or should Capcom focus more on new adventures in the series?