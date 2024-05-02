Rumor: Call of Duty 2024 will be revealed this month

HQ

We already know there's going to be a Call of Duty this year, and very credible rumors say it will be a Gulf War-themed game in the Black Ops series. But when will this be revealed?

If we are to believe Insider Gaming and the X account CharlieIntel (and we should, they are both very good sources), it will happen this month. We know this thanks to data miners who found evidence in the latest Warzone update, which contains several references to the next Call of Duty. This includes a weapon blueprint with the number six (there are already five Call of Duty: Black Ops - the last one being Cold War) written in Roman numerals, possibly indicating that the title will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - and that Black Ops character Frank Woods is mysteriously being brought to Warzone.

Even if the game is shown this month, we will probably have to wait until Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 to see more. After their event, there will be another one coming up that is rumored to be dedicated to this year's Call of Duty.



